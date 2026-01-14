Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep growing, according to CoinStats.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by almost 7% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's rise, the price of ETH keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, growth is likely to lead to a test of the $3,400 zone tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the picture is also bullish. Traders should focus on the nearest level at $3,397.

If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $3,400-$3,500 range.

From the midterm point of view, bulls are also more powerful than bears. If the weekly candle closes above the $3,447 level, there is a chance to witness a test of the $3,800-$4,000 area by the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $3,346 at press time.