Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are facing correction today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the only rising coin from the top 10 list, going up by 0.73%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $2,681. If the daliy bar closes far from it, the leading altcoin may also follow the correction of other coins.

In this case, traders might see a test of the $2,600-$2,620 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on yesterday's peak. If it happens near $2,690, the rise may continue to the $2,750-$2,800 range for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH is ready to keep growing after a breakout of the $2,447 level. Until the rate is above that mark, there are no bearish signals.

Ethereum is trading at $2,672 at press time.