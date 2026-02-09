AdvertisementAdvert.
Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for February 9

By Denys Serhiichuk
Mon, 9/02/2026 - 16:03
Can the rate of Ethereum (ETH) fix above $2,000 until the end of the week?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for February 9
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the cryptocurrencies are back to the red zone at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 3% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is rising after a false breakout of the local support at $2,013. If bulls' pressure continues, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the resistance tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish as the rate of the main altcoin is far from support and resistance levels. 

Thus, the volume keeps falling, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' energy. All in all, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,062 at press time.

