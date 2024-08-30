    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 30

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Will traders see one more decline from Ethereum (ETH)?
    Fri, 30/08/2024 - 16:07
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 30
    The correction has returned to the market, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone down by 4.1% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has broken the local support level of $2,503. 

    Until it is below it, bears keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, the correction may continue to the $2,400 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily candle closes near its low, there is a chance to see an ongoing decline to the $2,300-$2,400 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the situation is also bearish. If the picture remains the same until the end of the week, one can expect a test of the nearest support level of $2,132 soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,456 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

