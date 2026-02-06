AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Focus: Is Latest $1,000,000,000 USDT Mint a Bear Market Turning Point?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 6/02/2026 - 15:11
    Friday brings a fresh $1,000,000,000 USDT mint to Tether Treasury, and as liquidity chatter spikes, XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) bounce off capitulation lows after $2.6 billion liquidations.
    Advertisement
    XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Focus: Is Latest $1,000,000,000 USDT Mint a Bear Market Turning Point?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Whale Alert, a fresh $1,000,000,000 USDT mint has entered the crypto market today, landing just as XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) attempt rebounds from their deepest 2026 sell-offs. 

    Advertisement

    The situation is different for these popular cryptocurrencies, though. One one side, XRP is reacting after collapsing through multimonth support at $1.30. On the other, SHIB is fighting to escape extreme downside zones last seen during prior market stress cycles. 

    Whether this $1 billion capital injection becomes defensive fuel, speculative firepower or a simple balance sheet for exchanges like Binance or Coinbase will shape how altcoins like SHIB and XRP behave in the weekend ahead.

    Advertisement

    XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) skyrocket amid "dead cat bounce"

    After the dust of the $2.6 billion liquidation tsunami settled, XRP has exploded nearly 18% off its capitulation lows near $1.22, bouncing hard from a 26% breakdown that nearly triggered panic across long-term holders. XRP is still down over 40% from its December peak and remains locked below critical resistance zones near $1.60. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: One of Biggest XRP Sellers Revealed, -80% for Cardano (ADA): Founder Admits $3 Billion Loss, Binance Delists 20 Pairs After $2.6 Billion Liquidation Tsunami: Bitcoin Affected Too 'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash

    The price action looks reactive but not yet conviction-driven, and comes just days after XRP printed its lowest level since October 2025.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    In the meantime, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is grinding back to the $0.0000068 resistance after briefly spiking below $0.00000507, a level not seen since the Terra collapse in 2023. The 7.8% bounce today might look like relief, but structurally, SHIB remains in a brutal downtrend. The meme coin is still trading 86% below its local top and faces layered supply walls near $0.000009 and $0.00001102.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/06/2026 - 13:00
    Morning Crypto Report: One of Biggest XRP Sellers Revealed, -80% for Cardano (ADA): Founder Admits $3 Billion Loss, Binance Delists 20 Pairs After $2.6 Billion Liquidation Tsunami: Bitcoin Affected Too
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The timing of the $1 billion USDT mint raises key questions. Is this new liquidity designed to stabilize plunging altcoins? Or is it dry powder for exchange reserves amid cascading liquidations?

    For now, all eyes remain on XRP’s ability to reclaim $1.6 and SHIB’s fight to break out of its liquidity trap. If this $1 billion hits exchanges in full force, the next move could be decisive — up or down.

    #XRP #Shiba Inu #XRP News #Ripple News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:42
    Tether CEO Signals Bitcoin Resilience Amid Price Crash
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:38
    BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and SHIB Price Analysis for February 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BitMart Card Surpasses 115-Country Availability as 2026 Perks Introduce Up to 5.5% Cashback and $300+ Annual Rewards
    Crypto Market Recap: January 2026
    Toobit Launchpad Announces Presale for Future Warriors X (FWX)
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:11
    XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Focus: Is Latest $1,000,000,000 USDT Mint a Bear Market Turning Point?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:42
    Tether CEO Signals Bitcoin Resilience Amid Price Crash
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:38
    BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and SHIB Price Analysis for February 6
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:34
    Why Bitcoin's $60,000 Hit Is Becoming New Crypto Legend
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:26
    Bitwise Files for Spot Uniswap ETF, Price Reacts
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 15:11
    XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Focus: Is Latest $1,000,000,000 USDT Mint a Bear Market Turning Point?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:42
    Tether CEO Signals Bitcoin Resilience Amid Price Crash
    Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Feb 6, 2026 - 14:38
    BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and SHIB Price Analysis for February 6
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all