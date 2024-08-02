    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 2

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of Ethereum (ETH) reached oversold zone yet?
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 16:00
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 2
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins keep setting new local lows, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by almost 4% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has broken the local support level of $3,080. Until the price is below that mark, sellers are more powerful than buyers. 

    Related
    DOGE Prediction for July 31
    Wed, 07/31/2024 - 15:40
    DOGE Prediction for July 31
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, there is a high chance to see a further downward move to the $2,900 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. If the candle closes below the $3,054 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $2,800-$2,900 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure. If it happens around the current prices, one can expect a test of the support level shortly.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,024 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Extremely Close to ATH, CryptoQuant Says
    Aug 2, 2024 - 15:54
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Extremely Close to ATH, CryptoQuant Says
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Bitcoin Skyrockets to New All-Time High in Mining Difficulty Amid Largest Increase Ever
    Aug 2, 2024 - 15:54
    Bitcoin Skyrockets to New All-Time High in Mining Difficulty Amid Largest Increase Ever
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum Fees Hit Their Lowest Since Late 2023: Details
    Aug 2, 2024 - 15:54
    Ethereum Fees Hit Their Lowest Since Late 2023: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Poodlana (POODL) Logs Fundraising Milestone as Meme Coins Viral Again
    Sharpe AI Announces $SAI Token Listing on Gate.io
    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 2
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Extremely Close to ATH, CryptoQuant Says
    Bitcoin Skyrockets to New All-Time High in Mining Difficulty Amid Largest Increase Ever
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD