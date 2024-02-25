Advertisement
Ethereum (ETH) & Binance Coin (BNB) See More Holders, DeeStream (DST) Presale Continues

article image
Guest Author
DeeStream tries to join a rapidly growing industry
Sun, 25/02/2024 - 12:19
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Contents
Cryptocurrencies do many things. They have evolved from simply alternative methods of payments that are faster and cheaper to be valuable investment prospects. Projects like Ethereum (ETH) have seen many uses while Binance continues to be the most popular crypto exchange. 

As developers continue to push the limits of what blockchain technology can do, investors are finding these projects more that offer a higher risk. A new application of this is DeeStream (DST), combining blockchain technology and digital streaming. 

Upwards momentum building for Ethereum (ETH)

At press time, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $2,977 per unit and has spent some time around this price. Some investors pulled out their funds from Ethereum (ETH) after the token saw a decline that dragged its price towards $2,850. However, that seems to have been the wrong move as Ethereum (ETH) has made a recovery from this short drop and is rising comfortably. Ethereum (ETH) added 5% compared to prices a week ago. Compared to its $2,282 position at the start of the year, Ethereum (ETH) has grown massively. 

Binance Coin (BNB) powers on

About a week ago, Binance Coin (BNB) traded at $352 and showed signs of a possible rise. For investors who backed Binance Coin (BNB) from that point, around 6% has been added to the value of their holdings. Binance Coin (BNB) is valued at $383 at the time of writing and could reach $400 right as February ends. 

The only concern would be slower growth for the token as it approaches this position. 

DeeStream (DST): What everyone's watching

The way we watched content from years ago is very different from how we interact with it now. For most people, instead of watching content on television sets from TV stations, they prefer one of many streaming services like YouTube or Twitch which provide live and on-demand content. For DeeStream (DST), all the convenience of these platforms is offered, with the benefits of decentralization on top of them. 

DeeStream (DST) will be a new feature in a growing industr. This gives it a unique advantage as the first blockchain-based streaming platform. With around 23% of global viewing time spent watching live content, there looks to be a case for DeeStream (DST).

DeeStream (DST) brings technological advancements to an industry in need of it. This sets it apart as an alternative and a good investment prospect. 

Find out more about the DeeStream presale by visiting the website here

