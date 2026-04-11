Ethereum Devs Signal Glamsterdam Devnet Launch Next Week as Upgrade Progresses

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According to a recent update by core Ethereum developers, the implementation of Ethereum’s next upgrade, Glamsterdam, is well underway.

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Core devs are targeting next week for the 1st Glamsterdam devnet for @ethereum's next upgrade



ePBS has been an incredibly structurally complex change, splitting block production into 2 coordinating parties inside consensus



Getchu a download on the upgrade's status here: (🧵) pic.twitter.com/02brXE5LSC — nixo.eth 🦇🔊🥐 (@nixorokish) April 10, 2026

In a tweet, Ethereum developer Nixo indicated that core developers are targeting next week for the first Glamsterdam devnet for Ethereum's next upgrade.

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Ethereum developers are aiming for the first generalized Glamsterdam devnet next week, if the current ePBS devnet can be stabilized. Following that, they will iterate through several such devnets that include more and more of the non-headliner features.

Once a stable devnet is achieved with all the features that will be included, Ethereum developers will cut client releases, do final security reviews, move to testnets, and once those are confirmed stable, they will finally announce the mainnet fork date.

Glamsterdam upgrade

Glamsterdam’s specific set of features includes several gas repricings that are mostly being prioritized as a bundle. Ethereum developers have also been constructively vocal about the significance of EIP-7954, an increase to the maximum contract size, which is likely to be prioritized.

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A major sticking point of Glamsterdam progress is ePBS, which splits block production into two parties acting in sequence inside consensus instead of the way it currently happens outside of the protocol, so the protocol now has to handle disagreement or failure between them. Every part of the stack has to reason about "partial blocks" and two-party coordination, a change that impacts practically everything.

As for timing, Ethereum developers have not committed to a specific date for the Glamsterdam upgrade, but have indicated it is likely to take place sometime in 2026.

Ethereum developers highlight Glamsterdam progress as slow but steady. The enshrined Proposer-Builder Separation (ePBS) implementation is proving to be trickier than anticipated, and non-headliner features like gas repricing have their own complexities to work through.

The following upgrade, Hegotá, has now chosen its major feature, FOCIL(EIP-7805), with a commitment to work on Account Abstraction as part of the minor feature set.