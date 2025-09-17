ETF Floodgates Opening with AVAX, BONK, LTC, SUI, and ORBS Filings

Advertisement

According to ETF analyst Nate Geraci, ETF floodgates are now opening with a wave of new filings.

ETF filings last 24hrs…



Bitwise avax ETF



Defiance ETFs playing btc & eth basis trades



Tuttle “Income Blast” ETFs covering bonk, ltc, & sui



Bitwise Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF



T-Rex 2x ORBS ETF



You all have no idea what’s coming over next few months.



Floodgates opening. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 17, 2025

Wave of ETF filings

The list of new ETF filings includes the Bitwise Avalanche (AVAX) ETF, the Defiance Bitcoin & Ethereum Basis Trade ETFs, which go long on BlackRock's IBIT and Ethereum (ETH) while shorting corresponding futures contracts, as well as Tuttle's Income Blast' ETFs that offer exposure to the Bonk (BONK) meme coin as well as several alternative cryptocurrencies.

On top of that, Bitwise has also filed an ETF application targeting stablecoins and tokenized assets.

Finally, REX Shares, which is known for its unorthodox ETF offerings, also offers daily exposure to Orbs (ORBS), utilizing swaps and options.

Upcoming ETF launches

As reported by U.Today , REX Shares confirmed that it would launch the first "spot" XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) as a "40 Act" fund as soon as this week in collaboration with the Osprey Funds.

Some analysts, including Geraci, believe that the offering will be a key gauge for the level of demand for the controversial token among institutional investors.

Moreover, the first spot Dogecoin ETF is also scheduled to start trading this week, further pushing the token into the mainstream.

The SEC has also postponed its rulings on various standalone spot-based altcoin ETFs from such issuers as Biwise, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, and so on.