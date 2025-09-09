Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Meme Coin ETF Era to Start With DOGE ETF This Week: Bloomberg Expert

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 9/09/2025 - 13:29
    Bloomberg analyst highlighted approaching start of meme coin ETF epoch
    Advertisement
    Meme Coin ETF Era to Start With DOGE ETF This Week: Bloomberg Expert
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In his recent X post, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas has highlighted the upcoming beginning of what he calls the “meme coin ETF era,” as the very first meme coin exchange-traded fund is about to be launched later this week. This meme coin is the original meme asset, Dogecoin (DOGE).

    However, unlike the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that have been launched already, $DOJE will be rolled out on different terms from the SEC.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/09/2025 - 07:54
    Binance's CZ Warns of Major Security Threat, Offers Big Solution
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant
    Ethereum Hits 0 in Volatility, Bitcoin Oversold? New Uptrend Born, XRP: You Can Smell Recovery
    Ripple CTO Praises XRP Wallet for Swift Reaction to Supply Chain Attack
    'Pay Attention': Ledger CTO Warns of Major Security Threat

    First DOGE ETF about to launch

    Balchunas announced the approaching start of the era of ETFs that track meme coins’ prices. The first one to launch is DOJE — a Dogecoin ETF to be listed on Thursday by the REX Shares and Osprey funds. On May 30, these two funds also filed for the launch of SOL and ETH exchange-traded funds.

    Advertisement

    The Dogecoin ETF was filed under the 40 Act (the 1940 Investment Act). Balchunas stressed that the DOGE-based fund will be the “first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose.” Usually, ETFs are filed under the 1933 Securities Act, and now there is “a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still.” This development follows an earlier announcement by CleanCore Solutions, Inc., to create a Dogecoin treasury.

    CleanCore solutions sets up DOGE treasury

    On Sept. 8, Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) announced that it had acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin worth $68 million for its newly created DOGE treasury. It immediately became the world’s largest Dogecoin CleanCore treasury.

    The company also announced that it plans to accumulate one billion DOGE within the next month. However, it will be just the beginning. The long-term goal of CleanCore is to add a total of 5% of the DOGE supply to its meme coin treasury.

    This treasury is led by Elon Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin ETF #Memecoin #Elon Musk
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:04
    Bitcoin Losing to Gold? All-Time High Recorded
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:00
    Crypto Regulation: CFTC Exploring EU's MiCA Relevance in US
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CYSEC GLOBAL Returns with Its 17th Global Edition of CYSEC UAE to Strengthen the Nation’s Cyber Resilience
    House of Doge and Bitstamp by Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
    VAP Group in association with Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau is set to host all AI futurists at The Global AI Show at Abu Dhabi, on 8-9th December 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:04
    Bitcoin Losing to Gold? All-Time High Recorded
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:00
    Crypto Regulation: CFTC Exploring EU's MiCA Relevance in US
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 13:48
    Worldcoin (WLD) Price Skyrockets 130%: Reason Behind It
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all