Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA) Now Trading on Binance: Details

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced the listing of Elon Musk’s Tesla on its platform. In an update shared on X, Binance alerted the broader financial community to the launch of the TSLAUSDT perpetual futures contract that tracks the price of Tesla traded against Tether (USDT).

Binance brings leveraged Tesla exposure to futures market

As per the announcement, trading will commence within the next 48 hours on Jan. 28, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. UTC. The development will enable leveraged trading of Tesla stock prices under the TradFi category.

It is worth emphasizing that it is a derivative product and not an actual Tesla share. The TSLAUSDT perpetual contract is designed to track the market price of Tesla stocks. This implies that, unlike traditional futures, investors can hold their position as long as they desire, as there is no expiry date.

The position is subject to funding fees, and margin requirements, with profit, losses, margins and settlement all in USDT. This effectively eliminates the use of fiat.

The move has been applauded by users in the financial space as a significant win in the integration of crypto infrastructure with TradFi assets. It is crucial as it allows crypto users to speculate on the price outlook of stocks without the need to leave the Binance platform.

A user opined that this could be a signal that TradFi and the crypto market will be more intertwined going forward. While acknowledging that it is a smart move, another user expressed concerns that it could serve as undue leverage.

Tesla stock volatility and Binance listing

Binance’s listing comes amid Tesla’s recent stock volatility, which was triggered by Electric Vehicle (EV) market shifts. The positive sentiment could act as a catalyst to boost trading volume as traders increase their exposure to TSLA’s movement.

In August 2025, Tesla’s competitor, Faraday Future, had unveiled a cryptocurrency strategy as part of its moves to hedge its position. Following its struggles with production delays and limited EV deliveries, Faraday Future looked to crypto assets.

Tesla’s approach appears more broad-based and allows investors to track stock prices on the futures market. Legendary trader Peter Brandt had, in one of his analyses, suggested that TSLA could rise significantly given its technical setup on the charts.

It remains to be seen if Binance listing Tesla is the catalyst that might trigger this upsurge in the price of TSLA.