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    Elon Musk Excites Crypto X with 'DogeFather' Meme After Long Pause

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 19/03/2026 - 11:09
    Elon Musk has returned to memes about Dogecoin, making the community buzz with excitement.
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    Elon Musk Excites Crypto X with 'DogeFather' Meme After Long Pause
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Elon Musk, serial tech entrepreneur and a long-term lover of memes and iconic meme-inspired cryptocurrency DOGE, has published his famous “DogeFather” meme. Aside from DOGE, Musk also admits the significance of Bitcoin as a currency.

    The “DogeFather” image was created with the Grok Imagine bot, and it triggered the crypto community’s excitement on the X platform.

    It’s been a long time since Musk has posted an image as “The DogeFather” on his X account.

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    Elon Musk returns as "The DogeFather" on X

    Musk published an image of himself dressed like the Marlon Brando character from the iconic movie by Francis Ford Coppola.

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    However, instead of a cat, Elon Musk is holding a Shiba Inu dog, which initially inspired a wave of memes back in the late 2000s and then led to the creation first of Dogecoin and then, in the early 2020s, to the creation of SHIB, BabyDoge and FLOKI (that is the name of the Shiba Inu dog Elon Musk bought back then).

    The first time Musk jokingly called himself “The DogeFather” on Twitter was in April 2021, before his debut as a co-host on the Saturday Night Live show in early May of that year. His TV appearance and that “DogeFather” tweet triggered a massive Dogecoin price surge, which led the meme coin to an all-time high of $0.7376 on May 8, 2021. Currently, Dogecoin is trading down 87.17%, at $0.09434 per coin.

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    Today’s tweet got the crypto community on X pretty excited, but some were led to believe that Musk thus attracted attention to the upcoming launch of X Money. But recently, Musk once again confirmed on X that SpaceX intends to deliver Dogecoin to the moon with the approaching DOGE-1 space mission.

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    Wed, 01/07/2026 - 09:38
    Is Bitcoin Future Currency? Elon Musk Might Be Hinting at That; Community Reacts
    ByYuri Molchan

    Musk praises Bitcoin as a currency

    In a recent podcast appearance, the tech magnate called energy the currency of the future, bringing it down to “how much power is being turned into work of some kind.” Many in the community back then decided he was indirectly talking about Bitcoin and the proof-of-work verification algorithm.

    Musk made a similar statement, but a much more direct one, in November 2025, when he said: “This is why I said Bitcoin is based on energy. You can't legislate energy.” Energy is hard to harness, according to Musk. Besides, he appreciates the limited supply of 21 million coins.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin #Bitcoin
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