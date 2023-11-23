El Hippo (HIPP) Nearing All Time High After Bitget Listing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A listing on a centralized exchange can often prove to be a catalyst for upward price momentum for crypto projects, and El Hippo is no exception. After listing on Bitget on November 21, the project has climbed steadily higher, surpassing its monthly high and now challenging the all-time high reached in August.

What is El Hippo?

El Hippo is a meme coin project that launched in August 2023. The project has become more and more popular since launch, now boasting over 10,000 token holders and over 100,000 followers across various social media platforms.

The fanbase has made waves by creating a steady flow of hippo-themed memes that have helped boost the project’s awareness online. The infamous Hippo Army is rewarded with regular meme contests and airdrops for creating fan content for the project, including $700 issued to the community every two weeks. For the next two weeks, the reward has been doubled to $1,400 to celebrate the Bitget listing.

By focusing on community incentives and fostering a fun-loving meme environment, the project has managed to steadily gain popularity among meme coin enthusiasts, even offering Hippo Army members the chance to use an image generator to create a new hippo-themed profile picture for their social media profiles.

El Hippo Price and Bitget Listing

El Hippo is now trading at $0.000000009, up 80% on the month with a market cap of $6.4 million. In total, the project is now up 267% since launch. Of course, for a low-cap coin, this could simply be the beginning of a larger rally.

El Hippo’s price chart over the last month shows steady consolidation followed by consistently higher highs being made, meaning that firm support levels have typically been established before any new price highs have been reached. This is typically seen as healthy, sustainable growth from a technical analysis perspective, meaning $HIPP could be in it for the long haul.

Of course, there are no guarantees in crypto. As a low cap coin, the potential rewards for HIPP are great, but so is the risk, and investors should bear in mind that HIPP is a volatile asset. However, the growth patterns seen over the last month are certainly enough to reassure many investors that HIPP is a good fit for their portfolio, with HIPP recently seeing a 300% increase in trading volume.

El Hippo (HIPP) team launches community activities

Users can now buy HIPP on Bitget, Uniswap, or directly from the El Hippo website via a direct fiat transfer with 14 different fiat currencies. The coin can also be traded on MEXC.

The team is now running multiple Bitget promotions over the next two weeks. The first 1,000 users to total a net deposit of $50 worth of HIPP over the next week will receive free HIPP ($20 for the first 300 depositors and $10 for the next 700). As well as that, the top 50 depositors by volume will receive a free Bitget/El Hippo tshirt.

The airdrop runs until November 28.

HIPP representatives indicated next moves

With 10,000 holders now achieved, the next milestone in the roadmap is 100,000. With more centralized exchange listings and influencer relationships in the works, El Hippo looks set to greatly increase its profile online.

Only time will tell what the future holds for El Hippo. However, with the team spending so much time and resources on rewarding the community and letting more people know about the project, the future may look very bright indeed.