Ekta Blockchain Raises $5 Million in Funding Round and Heading to First Public Listing

Ekta blockchain, which digitalizes physical assets and communities on-chain, has launched a cross-chain mainnet and is looking forward to a public listing after a successful funding round with more than $5 million raised in seed funding and private sales.

Ekta blockchain tokenizes real-world assets and brings them on the blockchain, integrating and bringing the blockchain to traditional businesses to create additional opportunities for companies that are looking forward to the digitalization of the business. Ekta mainnet features a self-developed NFT market, DEX and decentralized lending platforms. The company is looking forward to removing the need for third parties between users and digital assets.

After the initial decentralized offering, Ekta will offer $EKTA tokens to be publicly listed on PancakeSwap. Listing on the decentralized exchange will be Ekta's first listing to allow users to publicly invest and trade with $EKTA tokens. At the launch of the public offering, $EKTA will offer a Staking Reward system that will allow and incentivize members of the Ekta community to hold tokens in exchange for rewards.

Ekta does not stop with its own business model but supports other prospective startups in their incubator located in Bali, Indonesia. The incubator focuses on developing various companies that bring blockchain technologies and solutions to real life. By using the incubator, Ekta connects blockchain entrepreneurs with investors and professional that help them bring their ideas and solutions to life and set workflow in the early stages of development.

In order to become part of the Ekta chain, users may choose various ways of joining the ecosystem, including $EKTA staking, the NFT marketplace and the soon-to-be-released IDO of ShellDEX—an Ekta startup incubator and startup token issued by early-stage companies with high return potential and an Ekta lending platform realized through the PoS algorithm on a decentralized lending system.

About Ekta

Ekta builds the infrastructure that connects the digital and physical worlds through blockchain technologies. The company integrates blockchain in traditional industries and businesses by digitalizing physical assets. Located in Bali, Indonesia, the Ekta ecosystem includes various decentralized blockchain solutions like DEXes (decentralized exchanges), DeFi (decentralized finances), NFT marketplaces and tokenization of physical assets.