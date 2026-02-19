AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin's $0.10 Breakout Stalls as Metrics Turn Red Amid Market Sell-Off

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Thu, 19/02/2026 - 15:59
Dogecoin made subsequent attempts to reclaim $0.10, however, these efforts were futile.
Advertisement
Dogecoin's $0.10 Breakout Stalls as Metrics Turn Red Amid Market Sell-Off
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin is extending its drop from a high of $0.1175 reached on Feb. 15 into the fifth day.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Dogeoin was down 2.90% in the last 24 hours to $0.0969 following a market sell-off as investors weighed macro concerns. The majority of cryptocurrencies declined on Thursday despite gains on the Asian and U.S. equity markets.

The drop in the crypto market tracked a firmer dollar after Federal Reserve minutes signaled no urgency to cut interest rates and even left the door open to further hikes.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: XRP at Five-Week High in Bullishness, Ether 2026 Roadmap Update Ahead of Glamsterdam, Robinhood Chain Hits 4 Million Transactions: CEO Tenev Coinbase CEO Predicts Win-Win-Win Outcome in Market Structure Saga
Article image
DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Image By: TradingView

A total if $214 million in crypto positions have been liquidated in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. This comes as sentiment on the market remains cautious, with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index now at 11.

Advertisement

Dogecoin $0.10 breakout stalls

Dogecoin saw profit-taking shortly after reaching a high of $0.1175 on Sunday following a three-day rise.

Dogecoin made subsequent attempts to reclaim $0.10; however, these efforts were futile. This is seen as Dogecoin tested highs near $0.10 from Feb. 16 to 18. Buyers, however, gave up ground to sellers, with Dogecoin unable to reach $0.1 in Thursday's trading session.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Sat, 02/14/2026 - 15:27
Dogecoin Regains Momentum as Open Interest Soars 12%
ByCaroline Amosun
Advertisement

Currently, Dogecoin metrics are in red, with volumes decreasing across spot and derivatives markets.

Dogecoin trading volume is down 2.19% in the last 24 hours to $860 million, with derivatives market volume down 2.08% in the same time frame to $1.81 billion.

Open interest has likewise declined, down 5% in the last 24 hours to $1.8 billion. According to Glassnode, the 90-day SMA of the top crypto assets — which records change in open interest (in percentage) — has remained negative since October 2025.

This week, Dogecoin came to the spotlight as ETP provider 21shares visited the Nasdaq Market Site in Times Square to celebrate the launch of its Dogecoin ETF (ticker: TDOG) as the only ETF provider endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation. 21shares rang the opening bell in honor of the occasion.

#Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 19, 2026 - 15:52
XRP ETFs Log Fifth Daily Outflow Since Launch
ByCaroline Amosun
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 15:46
$69.4 Million SHIB in Open Interest as Market Faces Fresh Sell-Off
ByTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 15:59
Dogecoin's $0.10 Breakout Stalls as Metrics Turn Red Amid Market Sell-Off
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 15:52
XRP ETFs Log Fifth Daily Outflow Since Launch
Caroline Amosun
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 15:46
$69.4 Million SHIB in Open Interest as Market Faces Fresh Sell-Off
Tomiwabold Olajide
Show all