AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Spot ETFs Record Zero Net Inflows Over 24 Hours Despite 7% Spot Market Rally

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 13/03/2026 - 14:59
    In the last 24 hours, zero inflows have been recorded in Dogecoin ETFs, while the price rose 7%.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Spot ETFs Record Zero Net Inflows Over 24 Hours Despite 7% Spot Market Rally
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Major cryptocurrencies extended their gains on Friday, with Dogecoin rising as much as 7%. Dogecoin saw a significant rise on Friday, increasing from $0.094 to $0.1004. The rise builds on a prior-day rebound from a low of $0.091 and continues the broader recovery from a March 8 low of $0.086.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, DOGE was up 5.33% in the last 24 hours to $0.998 and up 7.22% weekly. The crypto market is extending a stretch of consolidation, with the total value near $2.45 trillion for a third straight session, reflecting a market that has been stuck in a tight band since the sharp sell-off in late January.

    The continuing market sentiment has bled into spot ETFs with Dogecoin spot ETFs, which have recorded zero inflows since the start of March.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Now Available for DeFi on $4.2 Billion Coinbase Network, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price up 18% in Short Sellers' Hunt, Bitcoin Stabilizes Above $69,000 Ahead of March 19 FOMC: Morning Crypto Report Billionaire Druckenmiller Claims Crypto Could Be New Reserve Currency

    In the last 24 hours, zero inflows have been recorded in Dogecoin ETFs, a trend that has been ongoing since March 3. According to Sosovalue data, the trio of Dogecoin ETFs, Grayscale, 21shares and Bitwise saw $0 in daily net inflows within the last 24 hours. Dogecoin ETFs still saw a bit of trading, with total value traded ranging between $212,460 and $1.02 million since this date.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/03/2026 - 14:28
    Dogecoin ETFs Break 30-Day No-Inflow Streak
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Analysts suggest the current phase on the market is more of a stabilization than breakout. While some on-chain metrics are improving, a sustained bull run would likely require a fresh inflow of capital, among other things.

    Until a clear macro catalyst or wave of new capital arrives, the market might continue to consolidate near the upper end of its range rather than seek a breakout.

    Advertisement

    The cumulative total net inflow for Dogecoin ETFs remains steady at $7.45 million, while total net assets equaled $9.27 million, according to SoSoValue data.

    Dogecoin price

    Dogecoin continues its recovery from a low of $0.086 on March 8. A strong rebound off the $0.09 support suggests that the bulls are fiercely defending the level. A breakout above the 50-day MA, which is currently at $0.101, opens the way for a rise to $0.12, where Dogecoin might find resistance.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/12/2026 - 15:08
    Dogecoin Down 87% From ATH, What's DOGE's Rebound Potential?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Bears might want to contest the $0.09 mark; if they succeed in pulling the Dogecoin price below this key level, Dogecoin might aim for $0.08 and then $0.06.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin #Dogecoin ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:51
    XRP's 5% Bounce Fueled With 640 Million Surge on XRP Ledger
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:43
    XRP Ledger Eyes Two New Amendments, But There's a Twist
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Launches AI Skills: Powering AI Agents for Crypto Trading With Zero Setup, 253 API Endpoints and Growing
    Gaming Giant Square Enix Becomes Node Validator on the Tezos Blockchain
    Bybit Pay Joins the Mastercard Crypto Credential Network, Simplifying Verifiable Crypto Transfers
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:59
    Dogecoin Spot ETFs Record Zero Net Inflows Over 24 Hours Despite 7% Spot Market Rally
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:51
    XRP's 5% Bounce Fueled With 640 Million Surge on XRP Ledger
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:43
    XRP Ledger Eyes Two New Amendments, But There's a Twist
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all