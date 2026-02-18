AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin Price at Risk of Losing $0.10 as Volume Drops 7%

By Godfrey Benjamin
Wed, 18/02/2026 - 16:07
Dogecoin sell-off likely as sentiment among retail traders is waning, as shown by trading volume.
Advertisement
Dogecoin Price at Risk of Losing $0.10 as Volume Drops 7%
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Dogecoin (DOGE) price is buckling under the weight of falling crypto market sentiment. In a unique twist, the leading meme coin is currently changing hands for $0.1011, down 2.25% in the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data. With a new wave of sell-off on the altcoin market, the chances that the Dogecoin price will test the weekly low remain high.

Advertisement

Dogecoin price at risk of more sell-off?

Sentiment on the altcoin market is highly negative at the moment, as total altcoin volume has fallen by over 50%. Dogecoin is particularly susceptible to a sell-off, as key metrics like daily trading volume have fallen by 7%, a sign of a waning short-term outlook.

Dogecoin has a very rich history of adapting to market trends, exhibiting more volatility in relation to Bitcoin. According to open interest data over the past few months, there is hardly any stability on the DOGE market.

Futures market traders are always switching sides, in line with spot market trends. In early February, Dogecoin open interest jumped by 12% in 24 hours, a move that sent a positive projection to the meme coin’s traders.

Current open interest trend is negative, aligning with the grand bearish outlook of the broader market.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Wed, 02/18/2026 - 15:28
Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone Forecasts Possible Bitcoin Correction to $28,000
ByGamza Khanzadaev

Dogecoin ETF not adding momentum

While the broader crypto market is pushing for a rebound, the potential growth catalysts for Dogecoin are significantly limited. Dogecoin ETF products have not lived up to their potential since their launch, raking in just $6,670,000.

This figure pales in comparison to the XRP ETF that has now bagged a total inflow of $1.23 billion. Notably, with ETF not providing the required liquidity to trigger scarcity, the rebound potential of Dogecoin remains quite limited.

The digital currency might be at risk of short-term price slippage, but support from personalities like Elon Musk remains a major attraction for the coin.

#Dogecoin
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 18, 2026 - 22:42
Brian Armstrong Explains Why Wall Street Misunderstands Coinbase
ByGodfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 15:42
No Altseason in Sight as Volumes Shrink by 50%
ByAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 22:42
Brian Armstrong Explains Why Wall Street Misunderstands Coinbase
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 16:07
Dogecoin Price at Risk of Losing $0.10 as Volume Drops 7%
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 18, 2026 - 15:42
No Altseason in Sight as Volumes Shrink by 50%
Alex Dovbnya
Show all