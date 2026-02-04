AdvertisementAdvert.
    Dogecoin Founder Bashes Saylor Over His Bitcoin Market Satoshi Tweet

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 4/02/2026 - 10:45
    Dogecoin creator has reacted to Michael Saylor's fresh Satoshi Bitcoin statement.
    Dogecoin Founder Bashes Saylor Over His Bitcoin Market Satoshi Tweet
    Cover image via U.Today

    Billy Markus, who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, in collaboration with Jackson Palmer back in 2013, has taken to social media to share his take on the recent statement made by Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor.

    In it, Saylor praised the Bitcoin market volatility, adding Satoshi as an ultimate BTC authority. Markus disagreed with him on that one. Curiously, Dogecoin was made on the basis of the Bitcoin code, and Markus’s pseudonym on X also reminds that of the Bitcoin creator – Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

    Markus trashes Saylor

    On February 3, the founder and executive chairman of Strategy, Michael Saylor, commented on the recent bloodbath faced by the cryptocurrency market. The BTC permabull stated that Bitcoin volatility is a rather a blessing than a curse. Saylor called it “Satoshi’s gift to the faithful.”

    Since last week, January 28, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has collapsed by more than 18%, falling rapidly from $90,000 to an intra-day low of $73,000 on February 3. By now, Bitcoin has managed to recover a little and is changing hands at roughly $76,000 per coin. Appoximately $2.55 worth of crypto assets was wiped out of the market.

    While the head of the world’s very first and largest Bitcoin treasury company seeks a positive side to the current market turbulence, Billy Markus does not seem to be on the same page with him.

    Reacting to Saylor’s tweet, Shibetoshi Nakamoto stated in his typical sarcastic manner: “Satoshi is rewarding believers with a shitty annoying market. This is a good post.”

    Overall, Markus is known for his skeptical attitude towards crypto trading (and long-term crypto investments in general). A few times, he has likened trading to a mental illness in his tweets. As if to confirm that and stress his pessimistic expectations for this year, he tweeted earlier this week: “i think 2026 is the year that we all get new hobbies,” attaching to that a red chart of Bitcoin going down.

    Strategy keeps buying Bitcoin

    On February 2, Michael Saylor announced yet another large Bitcoin purchase by Strategy. This time, the company acquired 855 BTC on the dip, paying roughly $75.3 million for this crypto batch.

    Prior to that, Strategy bought 2,932 BTC for $264.1 million in late January. The company now holds a total of 713,502 Bitcoins valued at $54,307,419,877.  

