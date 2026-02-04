Dogecoin Founder Bashes Saylor Over His Bitcoin Market Satoshi Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Billy Markus, who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, in collaboration with Jackson Palmer back in 2013, has taken to social media to share his take on the recent statement made by Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor.

In it, Saylor praised the Bitcoin market volatility, adding Satoshi as an ultimate BTC authority. Markus disagreed with him on that one. Curiously, Dogecoin was made on the basis of the Bitcoin code, and Markus’s pseudonym on X also reminds that of the Bitcoin creator – Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

Markus trashes Saylor

On February 3, the founder and executive chairman of Strategy, Michael Saylor, commented on the recent bloodbath faced by the cryptocurrency market. The BTC permabull stated that Bitcoin volatility is a rather a blessing than a curse. Saylor called it “Satoshi’s gift to the faithful.”

Since last week, January 28, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has collapsed by more than 18%, falling rapidly from $90,000 to an intra-day low of $73,000 on February 3. By now, Bitcoin has managed to recover a little and is changing hands at roughly $76,000 per coin. Appoximately $2.55 worth of crypto assets was wiped out of the market.

Advertisement

While the head of the world’s very first and largest Bitcoin treasury company seeks a positive side to the current market turbulence, Billy Markus does not seem to be on the same page with him.

Reacting to Saylor’s tweet, Shibetoshi Nakamoto stated in his typical sarcastic manner: “Satoshi is rewarding believers with a shitty annoying market. This is a good post.”

satoshi is rewarding believers with a shitty annoying market



this is a good post https://t.co/ZvibRSK9BV?from=article-links Advertisement February 3, 2026

Overall, Markus is known for his skeptical attitude towards crypto trading (and long-term crypto investments in general). A few times, he has likened trading to a mental illness in his tweets. As if to confirm that and stress his pessimistic expectations for this year, he tweeted earlier this week: “i think 2026 is the year that we all get new hobbies,” attaching to that a red chart of Bitcoin going down.

Strategy keeps buying Bitcoin

On February 2, Michael Saylor announced yet another large Bitcoin purchase by Strategy. This time, the company acquired 855 BTC on the dip, paying roughly $75.3 million for this crypto batch.

Strategy has acquired 855 BTC for ~$75.3 million at ~$87,974 per bitcoin. As of 2/1/2026, we hodl 713,502 $BTC acquired for ~$54.26 billion at ~$76,052 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC https://t.co/tYTGMwPPUF?from=article-links — Michael Saylor (@saylor) February 2, 2026

Prior to that, Strategy bought 2,932 BTC for $264.1 million in late January. The company now holds a total of 713,502 Bitcoins valued at $54,307,419,877.