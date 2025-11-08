AdvertisementAdvert.
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Rockets 9.18% Amid Massive 385% Liquidation Imbalance

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 8/11/2025 - 10:44
    Dogecoin decouples from BTC as sudden DOGE price breakout stuns crypto community.
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Rockets 9.18% Amid Massive 385% Liquidation Imbalance
    Cover image via U.Today
    Dogecoin is showing strong momentum this weekend as the original meme coin surges amid renewed market excitement and significant liquidation imbalances. 

    At press time, DOGE trades at $0.1813, up 9.18% over the past 24 hours, with its market cap climbing to $27.5 billion. 

    Trading volume has jumped 80% to $3.39 billion, and the volume-to-market-cap ratio of 12.38% reflects heightened activity and investor enthusiasm.

    In the meantime, data from CoinGlass shows a remarkable 385% liquidation imbalance, with over $8 million short positions liquidated.           

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    The power of Musk's X

    Elon Musk once again sparked a Dogecoin rally with a brief post on X, declaring “It is time,” in reference to an older tweet about “putting a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon.” 

    The message quickly reignited bullish sentiment, recalling Musk’s influence during the 2021 rallies when Dogecoin surged 339% and later peaked at $0.682. Despite celebrity support, however, Dogecoin’s mainstream payment adoption remains limited.

    Crypto investors' confidence 

    Investor optimism is also growing as Bitwise moves closer to launching the first Dogecoin spot ETF. The firm removed a “delaying amendment” from its SEC filing, paving the way for approval within 20 days if unopposed. 

    Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas suggested the ETF could debut by late November, a milestone that would bring institutional exposure to DOGE and further validate its market presence.

    Dogecoin price prediction

    After retreating from $0.22 in late October, DOGE price has recovered to around $0.18, with Polymarket assigning a 61% chance it regains $0.20 this month. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The token faces resistance between $0.19 and $0.21, where the 20-, 50-, and 200-day moving averages converge. A breakout could push DOGE toward $0.25, though sustained momentum will be required to overcome this technical ceiling.

    With Musk’s renewed attention, rising volumes, and ETF speculation driving demand, Dogecoin appears well-positioned for further upside if bullish sentiment persists.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin ETF #Dogecoin Price Prediction
