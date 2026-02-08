AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovers Above October's 'Black Friday' Level: Is 'To the Moon' Possible?

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Sun, 8/02/2026 - 15:53
Dogecoin reclaimed the critical $0.095 level that triggered October's "Black Friday" collapse, flipping a major dump zone into potential support for DOGE as short pressure builds near $0.10.
Advertisement
Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovers Above October's 'Black Friday' Level: Is 'To the Moon' Possible?
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin is back above the same level that triggered October’s panic crash, as per TradingView, the one that erased around $40 billion in derivatives liquidations and earned itself a "Black Friday" label.

Advertisement

This price area had acted as a magnet for selling pressure for DOGE since Q4, 2025. Now, with the price of the meme coin recovering above it, the overall situation switches from breakdown continuation to a possible rally. The next real resistance looms at $0.12 for Dogecoin.

Is "Black Friday" for Dogecoin now a discount opportunity?

Dogecoin just clawed back above a level the market remembers, not because it is magical, but because it is like a "scar" — visible on every chart. On the DOGE/USDT chart by TradingView, the price is trading back above the October "Black Friday" dump marker near $0.09504, with the latest prints sitting around $0.098 on Feb. 8. 

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: 'I Am Capitulating': What's Vitalik Buterin Talking About? Bitcoin Quantum Threat Drama Gets 20,000 BTC Twist, Cardano out of Top 10 as Bitcoin Cash Wins Back 25% of BCH Price XRP Defies Market Bearishness with $45M in Weekly ETF Inflows

It is important to note that is not a breakout, it is a reclamation, and in a risk-off environment it acts like a reality check for both late sellers and cautious dip buyers.

Advertisement
Article image
DOGE/USDT chart by TradingView

The next part is simple math for Dogecoin. Closing the week above $0.095 only stops the bleeding if DOGE can build acceptance above it. Otherwise, it becomes a post-break retest where sellers reload.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Sat, 02/07/2026 - 15:33
Ripple Invited to White House, Peter Brandt Calls Out Bitcoin Manipulation, Musk Endorses Dogecoin, Vitalik Buterin Dumps Ethereum — Top Weekly Crypto News
ByDan Burgin

Overhead, the chart gives a clear ceiling zone in the low $0.10s, where prior bounces stalled. Higher up, the more concentrated supply sits near $0.12-$0.13, the area that repeatedly rejected the price through late January and early February.

Advertisement

The big headline level from the daily is still far above at about $0.152, a prior pivot that defines how much damage the market took before this bounce even started.

As long as DOGE stays above $0.095, the market can treat the October dump retest as a completed event, not an active threat. That is the condition under which the "to the Moon" hype can return for the popular meme coin without the chart immediately punishing it.

#Dogecoin News #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:46
Michael Saylor Drops Three Words as Bitcoin Rebounds: Did Strategy Buy $60,000 BTC Dip?
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Price Analysis
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:39
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 8
ByDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
INVESTING YACHTS Launches RWA Yacht Charter Model
BitMart Card Surpasses 115-Country Availability as 2026 Perks Introduce Up to 5.5% Cashback and $300+ Annual Rewards
Crypto Market Recap: January 2026
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

News
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:53
Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovers Above October's 'Black Friday' Level: Is 'To the Moon' Possible?
article image Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:46
Michael Saylor Drops Three Words as Bitcoin Rebounds: Did Strategy Buy $60,000 BTC Dip?
article image Gamza Khanzadaev
Price Analysis
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:39
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 8
article image Denys Serhiichuk
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:35
Bitcoin Prints Bullish 7,132% Liquidation Imbalance: Does This Mean End of Bear Market?
article image Gamza Khanzadaev
Price Analysis
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:16
SHIB Price Analysis for February 8
article image Denys Serhiichuk
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:53
Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovers Above October's 'Black Friday' Level: Is 'To the Moon' Possible?
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:46
Michael Saylor Drops Three Words as Bitcoin Rebounds: Did Strategy Buy $60,000 BTC Dip?
Gamza Khanzadaev
Price Analysis
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:39
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 8
Denys Serhiichuk
Show all