Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovers Above October's 'Black Friday' Level: Is 'To the Moon' Possible?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin is back above the same level that triggered October’s panic crash, as per TradingView, the one that erased around $40 billion in derivatives liquidations and earned itself a "Black Friday" label.

Advertisement

This price area had acted as a magnet for selling pressure for DOGE since Q4, 2025. Now, with the price of the meme coin recovering above it, the overall situation switches from breakdown continuation to a possible rally. The next real resistance looms at $0.12 for Dogecoin.

Is "Black Friday" for Dogecoin now a discount opportunity?

Dogecoin just clawed back above a level the market remembers, not because it is magical, but because it is like a "scar" — visible on every chart. On the DOGE/USDT chart by TradingView, the price is trading back above the October "Black Friday" dump marker near $0.09504, with the latest prints sitting around $0.098 on Feb. 8.

It is important to note that is not a breakout, it is a reclamation, and in a risk-off environment it acts like a reality check for both late sellers and cautious dip buyers.

Advertisement

DOGE/USDT chart by TradingView

The next part is simple math for Dogecoin. Closing the week above $0.095 only stops the bleeding if DOGE can build acceptance above it. Otherwise, it becomes a post-break retest where sellers reload.

Overhead, the chart gives a clear ceiling zone in the low $0.10s, where prior bounces stalled. Higher up, the more concentrated supply sits near $0.12-$0.13, the area that repeatedly rejected the price through late January and early February.

Advertisement

The big headline level from the daily is still far above at about $0.152, a prior pivot that defines how much damage the market took before this bounce even started.

As long as DOGE stays above $0.095, the market can treat the October dump retest as a completed event, not an active threat. That is the condition under which the "to the Moon" hype can return for the popular meme coin without the chart immediately punishing it.