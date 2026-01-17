AdvertisementAdvert.
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Oversold? Death Cross Sends Mixed Signals

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 17/01/2026 - 13:37
    Dogecoin presents mixed signals in the market, but there may be more to watch out for.
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Oversold? Death Cross Sends Mixed Signals
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dog-themed Dogecoin has completed a death cross on its hourly chart as the one-hour MA 50 has fallen below the MA 200, presenting mixed signals in the market.

    This bearish signal comes despite bullish patterns on higher time frames, which include an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.

    While Dogecoin might seem bullish in the long term, the same cannot be said of the short-term price action, as market narratives have failed to translate into sustained demand, leaving DOGE's price action vulnerable once key technical levels falter.

    DOGE/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    At the time of writing, DOGE was down 0.12% in the last 24 hours to $0.1377 and down 1.51% weekly.

    The drop comes as risk appetite across the market cooled after a seemingly strong start to the year, with traders increasingly quick to sell rallies in the absence of fresh catalysts. Dogecoin has steadily declined after a five-day surge at 2025's start. The dog coin fell all through the week from Jan. 6 to 12, and its price attempted to recover with a sharp surge Jan. 13 at $0.151. This did not last as Dogecoin declined after, poised for its fourth day of drop since this date.

    More broadly, cautious optimism stays in the market as leverage resets and capital rotates selectively.

    What's next for DOGE price?

    Dogecoin's price might have to decisively break above the $0.16 level for buyers to gain control. After this, Dogecoin may climb to $0.20, which will target the $0.27 and $0.30 levels next.

    It is quiet on the economic data front, but investors are looking to the week ahead when the personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, will be released and offer fresh insights on the economy.

    Dogecoin might follow the broader market trend, especially if Bitcoin's price recovers, however, the chances of range trading remain as signalled by momentum indicators, including the RSI.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin
