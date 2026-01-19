AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Crashes to $0.12 on Coinbase, But This Market Metric Hints at Hope

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 19/01/2026 - 15:54
    Dogecoin sees major price drop as traders take profits, but tiny hope remains.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Crashes to $0.12 on Coinbase, But This Market Metric Hints at Hope
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Dogecoin fell to a low of $0.121 on the Coinbase crypto exchange in Monday's trading session. The dog coin fell more than 7% from $0.131 to $0.121 as the broader crypto market saw a sell-off. Major cryptocurrencies fell on Monday as fears of new U.S. tariffs on European goods triggered a broader sell-off across global markets.

    Liquidations rose in the last 24 hours following the sell-off, with nearly $878 million in crypto positions wiped out, according to CoinGlass data, with long positions accounting for the majority.

    Digital assets had seen a promising start to the year, after ending 2025 in a malaise following the inability to sustain a recovery from the massive sell-off last October.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Bears Burned in 16,559% Liquidation Imbalance Chaos, Binance Cuts 22 Coins From Bitcoin and Ethereum, Pro-Ripple Lawyer Blasts Coinbase CEO: Here's Why
    Cardano Founder Attacks Ripple CEO. Key Reason Why
    Bitcoin Price Dump Raises Eyebrows
    SHIB Price Teases 22% Breakout, Ripple Scores Major EU License Win, XRP Rockets 428% in Capital Allocation, Strategy Makes Biggest BTC Purchase in Months — Top Weekly Crypto News

    Dogecoin market metric hints at hope

    The Dogecoin price drops to $0.12 following multiple rejections near $0.137-$0.138. However, volume rose significantly amid the price drop. In the derivatives market, volume rose 169% in the last 24 hours to $4 billion, with $35.38 million wiped out in liquidations.

    Advertisement

    This scenario presents a high volume liquidation flush, which might precede a price reversal. It suggests leverage being removed from the market, with stabilization now awaited for Dogecoin's next move.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    In the spot markets, Dogecoin's trading volume has risen 227% in the last 24 hours to $1.99 billion, suggesting increased activity despite the market sell-off.

    What's next?

    The hourly RSI indicator has dropped below 30, hinting at oversold conditions. This setup hints at a potential relief rally in the short term.

    Advertisement

    On the daily chart, Dogecoin is poised to mark its sixth day of drop since Jan. 13. This trend was also seen in the week before, when Dogecoin fell all through Jan. 6 to 12, closing all days in red.

    With speculative leverage being flushed from the markets, Dogecoin might seek to build a base for its next price move.

    If a price bottom is confirmed at $0.121 and Dogecoin can recover once again above the daily MA 50 at $0.136, the next targets will be $0.154 and $0.192.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:51
    Mysterious Binance Shiba Inu Whale Reawakens After 6 Months, With 15,182,013,963 SHIB Withdrawal
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:22
    XRP Rockets 51.7% in Weekly Capital Allocation, With US and Germany Leading
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX becomes Scuderia Ferrari HP's first-ever crypto exchange partner
    NEXST Brings KISS OF LIFE to Life: Debut VR Concerts on the Ultimate Web3 Entertainment Platform
    Mingo Secures Exclusive 54-Country Ticketing Deal on Hedera
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Crashes to $0.12 on Coinbase, But This Market Metric Hints at Hope
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:51
    Mysterious Binance Shiba Inu Whale Reawakens After 6 Months, With 15,182,013,963 SHIB Withdrawal
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:22
    XRP Rockets 51.7% in Weekly Capital Allocation, With US and Germany Leading
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:02
    Canadian Billionaire: Bitcoin Much Easier to Confiscate Than Gold
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 14:20
    Bitcoin Reclaims Top Spot as Crypto Inflows Hit $2.17 Billion
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Crashes to $0.12 on Coinbase, But This Market Metric Hints at Hope
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:51
    Mysterious Binance Shiba Inu Whale Reawakens After 6 Months, With 15,182,013,963 SHIB Withdrawal
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 15:22
    XRP Rockets 51.7% in Weekly Capital Allocation, With US and Germany Leading
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all