    Dogecoin Bulls on Alert: New DOGE Price Pattern Has 22% Rally Potential

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 15/01/2026 - 15:19
    Dogecoin just printed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, with a $0.152 neckline; if confirmed, DOGE could surge 22% and reclaim the $0.186 level for the first time in months.
    Dogecoin Bulls on Alert: New DOGE Price Pattern Has 22% Rally Potential
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Once popular meme coin and still ninth-biggest cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) might be about to have its most important daily breakout since early 2023, and if you are watching the TradingView chart, there is one thing to watch for: the neckline at $0.152.

    After printing an almost textbook inverse head-and-shoulders formation with a bottom at $0.117 and two symmetrical shoulders above $0.138, DOGE is now pressing up against the last major resistance that separates it from a potential +22% rally. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    If the breakout is above the $0.152 neckline, technical projections suggest a move toward the $0.178-$0.186 range.

    The right shoulder popped up fast, picking up momentum from under $0.13 with rising volume and confirmation of previous support flips. The consolidation under $0.152 is similar to what we saw during DOGE's earlier rallies, where there was a big breakout after a period of tight compression.

    Levels to watch for Dogecoin

    So, as long as the price of Dogecoin closes above $0.152 today or there is a high-volume rejection, then the next move is up. In the bullish case, the target price from this pattern is about $0.186, which would fix weeks of loss in just a few hours.

    But if DOGE does not break through, it might go back to $0.138 or even $0.117, and that would cancel out the whole setup. Either way, Dogecoin's chart is close to igniting the next retail craze. If DOGE flips $0.152 with conviction, the meme coin king may have something new to bark about.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
