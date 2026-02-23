Dogecoin Approaches First Golden Cross vs. Bitcoin in 2026

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin is about to have its first golden cross of 2026 against Bitcoin, with the 23-day simple moving average nearing the 50-day simple moving average on the daily DOGE/BTC chart on Binance by TradingView .

To put it simply, this means that Dogecoin’s price over the past three weeks has been rising faster than average over the past 10 weeks, a measurable change after months of underperformance versus Bitcoin.

DOGE outpaces Bitcoin as relative strength fuels golden cross potential

The probability of that crossover increased during the Feb. 23 session as Dogecoin outpaced Bitcoin on a relative basis. While BTC quoted near $65,755 and posted modest daily losses, DOGE held near $0.095 and printed stronger intraday gains. That widening spread directly accelerated the ascent of the 23-day average, bringing it within immediate reach of the 50-day line.

It does not require a major crypto rally for DOGE , only to appreciate faster than BTC. For investors holding both assets, confirmation would mean Dogecoin is delivering higher short-term returns than Bitcoin within the same market environment.

DOGE/BTC chart on Binance by TradingView

Technically, the 50-day SMA has stopped declining and is moving sideways, creating a narrower gap for the shorter average to cross. The next structural level sits near the 200-day exponential moving average around 0.00000166 BTC. A move into the 0.00000150 to 0.00000160 BTC range would bring that longer-term trend marker into focus.

Previous recovery attempts in late 2025 failed once relative strength faded. This time, the consolidation phase has lasted longer and daily ranges have compressed, reducing the distance between short- and medium-term averages.

If the golden cross confirms and the ratio holds above the 50-day line, it would be the first sustained period in 2026 where Dogecoin gains ground against Bitcoin on the long-term time frame.