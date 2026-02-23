AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Approaches First Golden Cross vs. Bitcoin in 2026

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 23/02/2026 - 15:57
    Dogecoin (DOGE) nears a golden cross signal against Bitcoin (BTC) for the first time in 2026 as the meme coin shows rare strength amid a massive downtrend.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Approaches First Golden Cross vs. Bitcoin in 2026
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin is about to have its first golden cross of 2026 against Bitcoin, with the 23-day simple moving average nearing the 50-day simple moving average on the daily DOGE/BTC chart on Binance by TradingView

    Advertisement

    To put it simply, this means that Dogecoin’s price over the past three weeks has been rising faster than average over the past 10 weeks, a measurable change after months of underperformance versus Bitcoin.

    DOGE outpaces Bitcoin as relative strength fuels golden cross potential

    The probability of that crossover increased during the Feb. 23 session as Dogecoin outpaced Bitcoin on a relative basis. While BTC quoted near $65,755 and posted modest daily losses, DOGE held near $0.095 and printed stronger intraday gains. That widening spread directly accelerated the ascent of the 23-day average, bringing it within immediate reach of the 50-day line.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 12.25 Million XRP Leave OKX by February, Cowen Projects March Bitcoin Peak, USDT Liquidity Now Mirrors 2022 Bottom Crypto Market Review: XRP's Double Bottom Could Be Key, Bitcoin Is Literally on the Edge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Is Trapped Now

    It does not require a major crypto rally for DOGE, only to appreciate faster than BTC. For investors holding both assets, confirmation would mean Dogecoin is delivering higher short-term returns than Bitcoin within the same market environment.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    DOGE/BTC chart on Binance by TradingView

    Technically, the 50-day SMA has stopped declining and is moving sideways, creating a narrower gap for the shorter average to cross. The next structural level sits near the 200-day exponential moving average around 0.00000166 BTC. A move into the 0.00000150 to 0.00000160 BTC range would bring that longer-term trend marker into focus.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 02/23/2026 - 14:20
    Litecoin Flips Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Dash as Active Addresses Top 237,000
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Previous recovery attempts in late 2025 failed once relative strength faded. This time, the consolidation phase has lasted longer and daily ranges have compressed, reducing the distance between short- and medium-term averages. 

    Advertisement

    If the golden cross confirms and the ratio holds above the 50-day line, it would be the first sustained period in 2026 where Dogecoin gains ground against Bitcoin on the long-term time frame.

    #Dogecoin #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 15:38
    McGlone Calls $90,000 BTC Key Level as Bitcoin Faces 2026 Stress Test
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Concludes with Record 7,000+ Attendees, Strengthening Latin America’s Online Trading Landscape
    Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank
    Ending "Credit Invisibility": How the AESC Layer 1 Uses a "Credit Oracle" to Transform $12 Trillion of Agricultural Data into Credit Liquidity
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 15:57
    Dogecoin Approaches First Golden Cross vs. Bitcoin in 2026
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 15:38
    McGlone Calls $90,000 BTC Key Level as Bitcoin Faces 2026 Stress Test
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all