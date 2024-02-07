Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE, SHIB, BONK and WIF Price Analysis for February 7

Denys Serhiichuk
Can WIF follow rise of DOGE, SHIB and BONK?
Wed, 7/02/2024 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers have turned out to be more powerful than sellers, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.81% since yesterday.

Despite today's rise, the price of DOGE has not accumulated enough energy to rise. Until the rate is below the $0.08028 level, there is still a chance to see a correction. 

Thus, the volume is low, which means that buyers are not willing to buy at the current prices.

DOGE is trading at $0.07882 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is less of a gainer than DOGE, rising by 0.13% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of SHIB is looking bearish as it is still located near the support level. If the bar closes below the $0.00000880 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a drop to the $0.00000850 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000889 at press time.

BONK/USD

The rate of BONK has gone up by 1.72%.

From the technical point of view, the price of BONK is on its way to testing the support level of $0.000009246. If it breaks out happens, traders may expect a sharp drop to the $0.0000080 zone soon.

BONK is trading at $0.00001004 at press time.

WIF/USD

WIF is the exception to the rule, falling by 8.27% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, traders should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the support level of $0.1833. If it happens below that mark, the fall may lead to a test of the $0.16 area.

WIF is trading at $0.18012 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

