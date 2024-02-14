Advertisement
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Prediction for February 14

Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coins can show biggest rise this week?
Wed, 14/02/2024 - 16:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.55% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE has once again tested the resistance level of $0.08306. If the bar closes near that mark or even above it, the upward move may continue to the $0.086 zone soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.0829 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is less of a gainer than DOGE, going up by 0.08%.

From the technical point of view, bulls are not going to give up so easily as the daily candle is about to close bullish. 

If nothing changes until the end of the day, traders may expect a resistance breakout, followed by a test of the $0.00001 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000962 at press time.

BONK/USD

BONK is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 7.27%.

The price of BONK is on its way to testing the resistance level of $0.00001450. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued rise to the $0.000016 area.

BONK is trading at $0.00001378 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

