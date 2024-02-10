Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Prediction for February 10

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect ongoing rise of meme coins?
Sat, 10/02/2024 - 13:57
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market, however, there are some exceptions.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's drop, the price of DOGE is bullish as it is above the $0.08028 level. If the daily bar closes far from it, one can expect a bounce back to the $0.082 area next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.08079 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, falling by 1.29%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, traders should pay attention to the resistance level formed by a false breakout.

If buyers can be back in the game and restore the price to the $0.00000946 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.00000970 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000929 at press time.

BONK/USD

BONK is an exception, rocketing by 10%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of BONK has broken the resistance level of $0.00001264. If the daily candle closes with no long wicks and above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.000014-$0.000015 area soon.

BONK is trading at $0.00001297 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

