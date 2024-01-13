Advertisement
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 13

Denys Serhiichuk
How long will fall of DOGE, SHIB and BONK last?
Sat, 13/01/2024 - 15:08
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 13
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started bearish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 5.41% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is bearish as it is still located near the support of $0.075. If buyers fail to seize the initiative and lose the $0.08 area, there is a chance of a fall to the aforementioned level shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.08026 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 4%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is looking better than DOGE as its price is trying to stay near the resistance level. 

However, bulls need to restore the rate at least to the $0.000011 zone to seize the initiative. Until it happens, sideways trading between $0.0000090-$0.000010 is the more likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.0000098 at press time.

BONK/USD

BONK has lost the most value today, declining by almost 10%.

On the daily time frame, the rate of BONK is in the middle of the wide channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating. However, if today's candle closes below yesterday's bar, one can expect a fall to the $0.000010 zone.

BONK is trading at $0.00001335 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #BONK Price Prediction
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

