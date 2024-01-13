DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started bearish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 5.41% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is bearish as it is still located near the support of $0.075. If buyers fail to seize the initiative and lose the $0.08 area, there is a chance of a fall to the aforementioned level shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.08026 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 4%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is looking better than DOGE as its price is trying to stay near the resistance level.

However, bulls need to restore the rate at least to the $0.000011 zone to seize the initiative. Until it happens, sideways trading between $0.0000090-$0.000010 is the more likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.0000098 at press time.

BONK/USD

BONK has lost the most value today, declining by almost 10%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of BONK is in the middle of the wide channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating. However, if today's candle closes below yesterday's bar, one can expect a fall to the $0.000010 zone.

BONK is trading at $0.00001335 at press time.