Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for December 31

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can DOGE, SHIB or BONK keep rising next week?
Sun, 31/12/2023 - 12:58
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for December 31
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The last day of the year is starting mainly bullish for cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 0.57% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, bulls have not seized the initiative yet. Thus, the volume keeps falling, which means that neither buyers nor sellers are ready for a sharp move.

Related
SOL and ETH Price Analysis for December 30

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.088-$0.092 is the more likely scenario for next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0906 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has increased by almost 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of SHIB is far from the main levels. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the price to the vital zone of $0.000011. Otherwise, traders may expect a test of the nearest support at $0.000010.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001054 at press time.

BONK/USD

BONK has followed the rise of DOGE and SHIB, going up by 0.38%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of BONK is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.00001238 and the resistance of $0.00001622. As neither side is dominating, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.00001350-$0.00001450 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

BONK is trading at $0.00001421 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #BONK Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple Devs Unleash Meme Challenge to Celebrate 2023's Finale
2023/12/31 12:56
Ripple Devs Unleash Meme Challenge to Celebrate 2023's Finale
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Could Surge Massively at Beginning of 2024, Here's Why
2023/12/31 12:56
XRP Could Surge Massively at Beginning of 2024, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Mysterious $44.6 Million Whale Activity
2023/12/31 12:56
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Mysterious $44.6 Million Whale Activity
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GameFi Project AssetClub announced adoption of BRC20-RATS for further development of the RATS community
DRIFT Presale First Round Sells Out in Two Hours
WOW Summit Returns to Hong Kong on 26-27th March 2024, Unveiling the Future of Web3 Technology and Innovations
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for December 31
Ripple Devs Unleash Meme Challenge to Celebrate 2023's Finale
XRP Could Surge Massively at Beginning of 2024, Here's Why
Show all
Advertisement
AD