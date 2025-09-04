DOGE Price Prediction for September 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have failed to maintain growth, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.19% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is rising after setting a local support of $0.2141. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $0.22 mark by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is less bullish. The rate of the meme coin has failed to maintain the upward move after yesterday's bullish closure.

In this case, traders may witness a correction to the $0.21 zone by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish. The rate of DOGE is far from the key levels, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.2161 at press time.