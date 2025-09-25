Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for September 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 15:16
    Can decline of DOGE continue to $0.22 area soon?
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 25
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is back to red again, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has fallen by 4.63% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is far from the local support and resistance levels. 

    On the longer time frame, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the support level of $0.2265. However, one should focus on the daily candle's closure in terms of that mark. If a bounce back does not happen, the fall may continue to the $0.21-$0.22 range by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is also rather more bearish than bullish. The price of the meme coin keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.2929. As there are no reversal signals yet, an ongoing decline is the most likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2317 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
