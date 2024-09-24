DOGE Price Prediction for September 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have started to lose their position at the end of the day, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.53% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have found a local resistance level of $0.1101. If the daily bar closes far from it, traders may witness a test of the $0.1060 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the nearest level of $0.1103.

If it happens far from it, bears may get back in the game, which might lead to a correction to the $0.1040 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, if the weekly bar closes near $0.1109, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.12 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.1072 at press time.