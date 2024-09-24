    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for September 24

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect further growth of DOGE?
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 15:24
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 24
    Bulls have started to lose their position at the end of the day, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.53% over the past 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have found a local resistance level of $0.1101. If the daily bar closes far from it, traders may witness a test of the $0.1060 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the nearest level of $0.1103. 

    If it happens far from it, bears may get back in the game, which might lead to a correction to the $0.1040 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, if the weekly bar closes near $0.1109, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.12 mark.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1072 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
