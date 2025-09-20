AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for September 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 20/09/2025 - 11:44
    Can correction of DOGE lead to test of $0.25 zone?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The majority of the coins from the top 10 list are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has declined by 3.33% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local support of $0.2630. If no bounce back happens by the end of the day, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.26 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is similar. If the daily bar closes below the $0.2586 mark, traders may witness an ongoing downward move to the $0.24-$0.25 range over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.2929.

    Title news
    Related articles

