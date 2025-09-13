DOGE Price Prediction for September 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the cryptocurrencies have returned to the green zone on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 12%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of DOGE keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes around the current prices or above, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.32 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the resistance of $0.3148 soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the $0.2867 level. If it happens above it and with no long wick, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.35 area by the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.2975 at press time.