Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for September 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 13/09/2025 - 15:07
    Can price of DOGE fix above $0.30 by end of week?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the cryptocurrencies have returned to the green zone on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 12%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the rate of DOGE keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes around the current prices or above, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.32 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/11/2025 - 13:23
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 11
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the resistance of $0.3148 soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the $0.2867 level. If it happens above it and with no long wick, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.35 area by the end of the week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2975 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 13, 2025 - 15:00
    XRP Hourly Volume Soars 203% on Kraken, What's Happening?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 13, 2025 - 14:38
    Dogecoin Set to Explode? Analyst Predicts After 42% Surge
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 13, 2025 - 15:07
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 13
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 13, 2025 - 15:00
    XRP Hourly Volume Soars 203% on Kraken, What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 13, 2025 - 14:38
    Dogecoin Set to Explode? Analyst Predicts After 42% Surge
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all