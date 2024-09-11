DOGE Price Prediction for September 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are back in the game as the rates of most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 2.54%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is testing the local support of $0.09954. If it breaks out, the fall may lead to a test of the $0.098 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.10. If buyers lose it, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.095 mark by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of DOGE is far from the main levels.

However, if the candle closes around the current prices, traders may witness a drop to the nearest area of $0.09.

DOGE is trading at $0.09885 at press time.