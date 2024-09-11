    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for September 11

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bounce back of DOGE finished by now?
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 15:50
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 11
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers are back in the game as the rates of most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 2.54%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is testing the local support of $0.09954. If it breaks out, the fall may lead to a test of the $0.098 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.10. If buyers lose it, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.095 mark by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the rate of DOGE is far from the main levels. 

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 10
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 15:58
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 10
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the candle closes around the current prices, traders may witness a drop to the nearest area of $0.09.

    DOGE is trading at $0.09885 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 15:47
    Coinbase Shares Crucial Polygon (POL) Update for Crypto Community
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 15:41
    Shiba Inu Whales Shift 1.11 Trillion SHIB in Rare On-Chain Anomaly
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Announcing Our Exciting Partnership with Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
    Region’s Leading CFOs to Meet at CFO Forum Kuwait
    SafeWallet Announces Updated Application for Secure Cryptocurrency Management
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for September 11
    Coinbase Shares Crucial Polygon (POL) Update for Crypto Community
    Shiba Inu Whales Shift 1.11 Trillion SHIB in Rare On-Chain Anomaly
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD