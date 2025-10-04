DOGE Price Prediction for October 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly neutral on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by almost 2% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is looking bearish as it is near the local support of $0.2491.

If a bounce back does not happen, one can expect a level breakout, followed by an ongoing correction to the $0.2480 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also bearish. If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the $0.2450 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral as the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.2058 and the resistance of $0.2929. As neither side is dominating, consolidation in the zone of $0.24-$0.27 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.2497 at press time.