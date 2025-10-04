AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for October 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 4/10/2025 - 16:25
    Can decline of DOGE continue to $0.24 zone?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 4
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is mainly neutral on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has fallen by almost 2% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is looking bearish as it is near the local support of $0.2491.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/03/2025 - 12:06
    XRP Price Prediction for October 3
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If a bounce back does not happen, one can expect a level breakout, followed by an ongoing correction to the $0.2480 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is also bearish. If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, traders may witness a test of the $0.2450 range shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral as the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.2058 and the resistance of $0.2929. As neither side is dominating, consolidation in the zone of $0.24-$0.27 is the more likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2497 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 15:55
    Ethereum Price: Here's What Prevents It From Rallying
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Price Analysis
    Oct 4, 2025 - 15:32
    SHIB Price Prediction for October 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    What Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and How to Mine Bitcoin Cash
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 4, 2025 - 16:25
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 4
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 15:55
    Ethereum Price: Here's What Prevents It From Rallying
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 4, 2025 - 15:32
    SHIB Price Prediction for October 4
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all