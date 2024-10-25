DOGE Price Prediction for October 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are coming back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.71% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE remains under sellers' pressure.

If the daily bar closes near the local support of $0.1374, one can expect an ongoing fall to the $0.1350 range tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, bears are also more powerful than bulls. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, there is a chance to see a support breakout, followed by a test of the 0.13 zone shortly.

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly candle closure in terms of the $0.1470 level. If it happens far from it, one can expect a correction to the $0.1250-$0.13 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.1392 at press time.