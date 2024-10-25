Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for October 25

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may sideways trading of DOGE last?
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 14:13
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are coming back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.71% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE remains under sellers' pressure. 

    If the daily bar closes near the local support of $0.1374, one can expect an ongoing fall to the $0.1350 range tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, bears are also more powerful than bulls. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, there is a chance to see a support breakout, followed by a test of the 0.13 zone shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly candle closure in terms of the $0.1470 level. If it happens far from it, one can expect a correction to the $0.1250-$0.13 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1392 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

