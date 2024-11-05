    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for November 5

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of DOGE ready for midterm rise?
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 13:34
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The majority of the coins remain under sellers' pressure, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 7.29%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is trading above the local level of $0.1698. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.18 zone tomorrow.

    The rate of DOGE is on its way to testing the resistance level of $0.1798. If the candle closes near it or above and with no long wick, the growth may lead to a test of the $0.19-$0.20 range by the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is approaching the resistance of $0.1750. 

    If its breakout happens, traders may witness further rise to the $0.20 zone.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1701 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

