    DOGE Price Prediction for November 26

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has midterm rise of DOGE ended by now?
    Tue, 26/11/2024 - 14:01
    The crypto market has entered a correction phase, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 12.31%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have found a local support level of $0.3650. However, if the rate getrs back to it, one can expect a breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.35-$0.36 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the support of $0.3512. If the decline continues and the bar closes around that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.34 area.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.4385. 

    If the candle closes below $0.35, the ongoing decline may lead to a test of the $0.30-$0.35 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.3752 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

