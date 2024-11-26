DOGE Price Prediction for November 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market has entered a correction phase, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 12.31%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have found a local support level of $0.3650. However, if the rate getrs back to it, one can expect a breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.35-$0.36 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the support of $0.3512. If the decline continues and the bar closes around that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.34 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.4385.

If the candle closes below $0.35, the ongoing decline may lead to a test of the $0.30-$0.35 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.3752 at press time.