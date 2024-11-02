DOGE Price Prediction for November 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started bearish for most of the coins from the top 10 list, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 4.36% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of DOGE keeps looking bearish. If the daily bar closes near the local level of $0.1555, the drop is likely to continue to the $0.15 range soon.

Image by TradingView

Sellers are also more powerful than buyers on the bigger time frame. If a breakout of the support of $0.1564 happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.1450-$0.15 area within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar closure in terms of the $0.1750 level.

If it happens far from it, one can expect a correction to the $0.14-$0.15 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.1567 at press time.