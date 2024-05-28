DOGE Price Prediction for May 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are back in the game again, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 4.65% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is bearish, as it is near the local support level of $0.1625.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.16 zone.

A similar picture can be seen on the bigger time frame. If the bar closes near or below the interim support of $0.1627, the fall is likely to continue to $0.1550.

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is bearish now. However, it is too early to maky any distant predictions as only a few days remain until the candle's closure. But if bulls lose the $0.16 mark, the drop may lead to the test of the $0.15 range soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1629 at press time.