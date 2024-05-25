DOGE Price Prediction for May 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started bullish for the top 10 coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 2.38% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the narrow channel between the support of $0.1627 and the resistance of $0.1697.

If buyers seize the initiative and the bar closes near $0.17, the breakout may lead to the $0.1750 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither side is dominating as the rate is far from the main levels. Respectively, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.16-$0.17 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar closure. If it happens near its peak, the upward move may continue to the $0.18-$0.20 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.1663 at press time.