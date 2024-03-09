Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Prediction for March 9

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect decline of DOGE soon?
Sat, 9/03/2024 - 15:34
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The weekend has started neutral for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 1.74% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel between the support at $0.1628 and the resistance at $0.1721.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.1650-$0.170 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation is on the bigger time frame. Neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough energy for growth or a fall. The upward move may only continue if the rate returns to the $0.18 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close far from its peak. If that happens, traders may witness consolidation in the area around $0.15 within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1674 at press time.

About the author
article image
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

