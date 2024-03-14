DOGE Price Prediction for March 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 8.39%.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of a wide channel. From the technical point of view, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves today, as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

In this case, sideways trading around the $0.18 zone is the more likely scenario.

Today's rise has not affected the general technical picture too much. The rate of the meme coin remains far from the support and resistance levels. In this case, none of the sides has accumulated enough energy. All in all, consolidation in the area of $0.17-$0.19 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

On the bigger time frame, the weekly bar is about to close far from the previous candle peak at $0.20637. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, bears may locally seize the initiative.

DOGE is trading at $0.1802 at press time.