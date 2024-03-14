Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Prediction for March 14

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of DOGE reached its local peak yet?
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 15:16
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 8.39%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of a wide channel. From the technical point of view, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves today, as most of the daily ATR has been passed. 

In this case, sideways trading around the $0.18 zone is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

Today's rise has not affected the general technical picture too much. The rate of the meme coin remains far from the support and resistance levels. In this case, none of the sides has accumulated enough energy. All in all, consolidation in the area of $0.17-$0.19 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the weekly bar is about to close far from the previous candle peak at $0.20637. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, bears may locally seize the initiative. 

DOGE is trading at $0.1802 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

