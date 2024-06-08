Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for June 8

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect local rise of DOGE?
    Sat, 8/06/2024 - 13:04
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 8
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers continue their pressure at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE has lost a lot of value today, falling by 8.21%.

    Despite the sharp drop, the rate of DOGE still looks bearish. At the moment, the price is near the local support of $0.1475. If a breakout happens, the correction may continue to the $0.1450 zone soon.

    On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If yesterday's decline continues, traders may expect a test of the $0.1350-$0.14 zone within the next few days.

    From the midterm point of view, sellers keep controlling the situation. If buyers lose the interim zone of $0.14, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing correction to the nearest support level of $0.1225.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1474 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

