DOGE Price Prediction for June 8

Sellers continue their pressure at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has lost a lot of value today, falling by 8.21%.

Image by TradingView

Despite the sharp drop, the rate of DOGE still looks bearish. At the moment, the price is near the local support of $0.1475. If a breakout happens, the correction may continue to the $0.1450 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If yesterday's decline continues, traders may expect a test of the $0.1350-$0.14 zone within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sellers keep controlling the situation. If buyers lose the interim zone of $0.14, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing correction to the nearest support level of $0.1225.

DOGE is trading at $0.1474 at press time.