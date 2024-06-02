Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for June 2

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can next week become bullish for DOGE?
    Sun, 2/06/2024 - 15:59
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 2
    Cover image via U.Today

    The last day of the week is more bearish than bullish, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.03% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 5.22%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel. However, bulls may seize the initiative if they return to the $0.16 mark.

