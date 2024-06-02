DOGE Price Prediction for June 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last day of the week is more bearish than bullish, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.03% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 5.22%.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel. However, bulls may seize the initiative if they return to the $0.16 mark.

If that happens, there is a chance of a resistance breakout, followed by a move to the $0.1620 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the rate is far from the key levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment. In this case, sideways trading between $0.1550-$0.1650 remains the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. A bullish trend reversal might only be possible if bulls fix above the $0.17 area. Until it happens, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves from DOGE.

DOGE is trading at $0.1590 at press time.