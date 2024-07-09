DOGE Price Prediction for July 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are getting back in the game, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.18% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is far from the local support and resistance levels. In this case, consolidation in the zone of $0.107-$0.108 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. The volume has dropped, which means neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative. Likewise, traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs any time soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention until the bar's closure.

If it happens around current prices, sideways trading between $0.10 and $0.11 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.1072 at press time.