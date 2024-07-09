Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for July 9

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has consolidation of DOGE finished yet?
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 15:57
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are getting back in the game, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    Unlike other coins, the rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.18% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is far from the local support and resistance levels. In this case, consolidation in the zone of $0.107-$0.108 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. The volume has dropped, which means neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative. Likewise, traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs any time soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention until the bar's closure. 

    If it happens around current prices, sideways trading between $0.10 and $0.11 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1072 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
