DOGE Price Prediction for July 20

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect price blast from DOGE within next few days?
    Sat, 20/07/2024 - 17:03
    Bulls are more powerful than bears at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 6.05%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has bounced off the local support level of $0.1253. If the daily bar closes far from it, the upward move may continue to the $0.13 area by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the $0.1292 level.

    If it happens near it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout followed by a blast to the $0.1350 area.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls are trying to seize the initiative. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, traders may expect a continued rise to the $0.14 mark next week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1271 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

