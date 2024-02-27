DOGE Price Prediction for February 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not giving bears any chances, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by around 14%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have set a local peak at $0.09820. If the daily bar closes far from it, sellers might locally seize the initiative, which could lead to a test of the $0.095 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of DOGE has broken the $0.09058 level. Until the price is above that mark, bulls are more powerful than bears.

In this case, there is a chance to see a further upward move to the $0.010 area and above.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, growth may continue to the next resistance zone at $0.10645.

DOGE is trading at $0.0955 at press time.