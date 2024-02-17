Advertisement
DOGE Price Prediction for February 17

Denys Serhiichuk
How big is chance to see upward move of DOGE shortly?
Sat, 17/02/2024 - 14:43
Bears are trying to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.59% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is looking bearish as it is returning to the local support level of $0.08427.

If the situation does not change, one can expect a breakout followed by a blast to $0.08350.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the daily time frame. Currently, one should pay attention to the $0.08392 level. If the candle closes below it, the drop may continue to a test of the $0.083 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the channel. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, consolidation in the area of $0.083-$0.086 is the more likely scenario for next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0845 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

